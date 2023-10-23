Make Your List, Check it Twice! Exchange Launches Holiday Toy Book Launch

Photo By Keiana Holleman | Make your list and check it twice! Military shoppers can check out the Exchange’s...... read more read more Photo By Keiana Holleman | Make your list and check it twice! Military shoppers can check out the Exchange’s 2023 Toy Book to get holiday shopping inspiration for their favorite military kids! Shoppers can also enter the Toy Book sweepstakes through Nov. 22 for a chance to win one of 85 trending toys or games. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is kicking off the holiday shopping season with its annual holiday Toy Book, giving military shoppers an exclusive look ahead at the season’s hottest toys at military-exclusive pricing, always tax-free.



This year’s Toy Book highlights trending toys and games for children of all ages including:



• Furby interactive plush toy (Promotion $55.96, Regular $66.95)

• Spiderman Crawl 'N Blast Spider action figure (Promotion $39.96, Regular $49.95)

• Monopoly Chance board game (Promotion $15.96, Regular $19.95)

• LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Captain America Construction Figure (Promotion $26.39, Regular $32.99)

• Holiday Barbie doll (Promotion $35.96, Regular $44.95)

• Gabby’s Dollhouse Gabby Cat Friend Ship (Promotion $47.96, Regular $59.95)



Shoppers can browse the Toy Book at weeklyad.shopmyexchange.com/view/1038893463/ to view in-store deals and online-exclusive prices. Toy Book prices are valid from Oct. 27 through Nov. 22.



MILITARY STAR® cardholders shopping the Toy Book in-store or at ShopMyExchange.com can also receive a $10 Exchange gift card on select toy purchases of $50 or more made with their MILITARY STAR card. Some exclusions apply. For information about the card, visit https://aafes.media/MilStarPA.



Beginning Oct. 27, shoppers can also enter for a chance to win their share of $6,000 in toys and games in the Exchange’s Toy Book sweepstakes. Authorized military shoppers ages 18 and older can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes through Nov. 22 to enter to win of the 85 prizes.



“The Toy Book has arrived just in time for military kids to create their wish lists this holiday season,” said Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange Toy Book celebrates America’s youngest heroes who serve our country all year long.”



Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online may also shop these deals. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more. DoD civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



