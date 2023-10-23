Make your list and check it twice! Military shoppers can check out the Exchange’s 2023 Toy Book to get holiday shopping inspiration for their favorite military kids! Shoppers can also enter the Toy Book sweepstakes through Nov. 22 for a chance to win one of 85 trending toys or games.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2023 Date Posted: 10.27.2023 12:53 Photo ID: 8092748 VIRIN: 231027-D-DO482-1111 Resolution: 2500x1667 Size: 2.45 MB Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Make Your List, Check it Twice! Exchange Launches Holiday Toy Book Launch, by Keiana Holleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.