    Make Your List, Check it Twice! Exchange Launches Holiday Toy Book Launch

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Keiana Holleman 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Make your list and check it twice! Military shoppers can check out the Exchange’s 2023 Toy Book to get holiday shopping inspiration for their favorite military kids! Shoppers can also enter the Toy Book sweepstakes through Nov. 22 for a chance to win one of 85 trending toys or games.

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.27.2023 12:53
    Photo ID: 8092748
    VIRIN: 231027-D-DO482-1111
    Resolution: 2500x1667
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
