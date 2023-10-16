Army & Air Force Exchange Service Nourishes Warfighters’ Children Through School Meals

For nearly 70 years, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has brought healthy, affordable meals to Warfighters’ children to sustain them throughout their busy school day.



The Exchange’s school meal program provided more than 4 million meals at Department of Defense Education Activity schools in Europe and the Pacific in 2022. The program has been in place since 1955 and greatly contributes to the Quality of Life for military families.



“The Exchange’s school meal program leads the way in caring for military children,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Meals are provided to students at- or below-cost, and families may apply for free or reduced-price meals to help them get through their day with focus and energy and to give their parents peace of mind.”



David Groat, Landstuhl Elementary School teacher, praised the program.



“Parents know their children have access to high-quality food prepared daily,” Groat said. “Exchange personnel become part of the school family and they build relationships with the students. The associates become familiar with students’ dietary needs and even restrictions. They are always looking out for the children.”



DoDEA schools in Europe and the Pacific receive their whole-grain baked goods from the Exchange’s bakeries at Gruenstadt, Germany; U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys; Yokota Air Base; and Camp Kinser, Okinawa.



The Exchange school meal program offers meals in accordance with the United States Department of Agriculture’s nutrition standards. Whole grains, lean proteins, fresh fruits and vegetables and low-fat milk are offered daily. For more information, visit www.aafes.com/about-exchange/school-lunch-program.

