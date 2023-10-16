Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service Nourishes Warfighters’ Children Through School Meals

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been providing nutritious, low-cost meals to Warfighters’ children overseas for nearly 70 years. Learn more about the program: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2wd.

