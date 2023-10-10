USS Makin Island Wins Surface Line Week Pacific 2023

SAN DIEGO (October 13, 2023) – The 39th Surface Line Week (SLW) Pacific 2023 came to an end with an award ceremony where Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) was announced as the overall winner, Oct. 13.



The two-week competition highlighted professional and athletic skills of members of the Surface Warfare community in San Diego while enhancing comradery and team building.



As part of the honor, Makin Island can proudly display the 2023 Surface Line Week banner on the ships brow until the 2024 winner is selected.



“Today, we held the closing ceremony for this year's CNSP Surface Line Week,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey Steiner, SLW coordinator. “This event marks the conclusion of two weeks of fierce competition between 20 commands in 26 separate events. It was great to see teamwork on full display as Sailors tried to earn their commands the title of Surface Line Week Champion. Special thanks to the USO, Command and Event Coordinators, and Admiral Prout Field and Athletic Directors for facilitating Surface Line Week and the closing ceremony.”



The mission of CNSP is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore.



For more information from CNSP, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/.

