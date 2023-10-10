Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cordell Hull Dam Right Bank Tailwater Recreation Area closing

    Cordell Hull Dam Right Bank Tailwater Recreation Area closing

    Photo By Ashley Webster | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the area below Cordell...... read more read more

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Story by Bill Peoples 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Oct. 11, 2023) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the area below Cordell Hull Dam known as the Right Bank Tailwater Recreation Area is closing today for 90 days while construction work is underway to stabilize the rock bluff below the dam.

    The closure area starts at the end of Turkey Creek Nature Trail parking lot near the Resource Manager’s Office. The impacted amenities will be the restroom closest to the dam, the parking lot that oversees the lock and dam, and any land based tailwater fishing.

    This project is going to remove any loose or severely eroded rock that could pose a hazard to the public. Any participants of scheduled dam tours will have to park and meet on the lock side of Cordell Hull Dam. The lock’s address is 24 Cordell Hull Park Road, Elmwood, TN 38560.

    The Right Bank Tailwater Recreation Area’s walking trail, nature trail, volleyball count, tailwater boat ramp, shelter, and fish cleaning station will remain open. Customers who have reserved the Tailwater Shelter and feel this closure effect the indented reservation feel free address this.

    For additional information, or to contact an application via e-mail, contact the Cordell Hull Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-735-1034. Follow Cordell Hull Lake at http://www.facebook.com/cordellhulllake for more news and information.

    The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2023
    Date Posted: 10.11.2023 12:15
    Story ID: 455525
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cordell Hull Dam Right Bank Tailwater Recreation Area closing, by Bill Peoples, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Cordell Hull Dam Right Bank Tailwater Recreation Area closing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Nashville District
    Cordell Hull Dam
    Cordell Hull Lake
    Right Bank Tailwater Recreation Area

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT