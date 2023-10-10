Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cordell Hull Dam Right Bank Tailwater Recreation Area closing

    CARTHAGE, TN, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2023

    Photo by Ashley Webster 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the area below Cordell Hull Dam known as the Right Bank Tailwater Recreation Area is closing today for 90 days while construction work is underway to stabilize the rock bluff below the dam. (USACE Photo by Ashley Webster)

    USACE
    Closure
    Corps of Engineers
    Nashville District
    Cordell Hull Dam
    Right Bank Tailwater Recreation Area

