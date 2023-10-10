Cordell Hull Dam Right Bank Tailwater Recreation Area closing

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the area below Cordell Hull Dam known as the Right Bank Tailwater Recreation Area is closing today for 90 days while construction work is underway to stabilize the rock bluff below the dam. (USACE Photo by Ashley Webster)

Date Taken: 10.11.2023
Location: CARTHAGE, TN, US