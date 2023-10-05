Friday Face: Staff Sgt. Matthew Nau

Photo By Cpl. Jon Stone | U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Matthew Nau, EOD technician, Marine Wing Support Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Jon Stone | U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Matthew Nau, EOD technician, Marine Wing Support Squadron 371 (MWSS-371), 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, operates a Remote Fuze Disassembly System at the installation, October 5, 2023. Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians are required to locate, recognize, detect, render safe and or neutralize unexploded ordnance (UXO), improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs), foreign and domestic, that impose threat to personnel, property, operations or material. Nau’s hometown is Peoria, Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jon C. Stone) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Matthew Nau is an EOD team leader with Marine Wing Support Squadron 371 (MWSS-371) under 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing located at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians are required to locate, recognize, detect, neutralize, and or render safe unexploded ordnance (UXO) such as: foreign and domestic improvised explosive devices and weapons of mass destruction, that impose a threat to personnel, property, operations or material.

Nau has been in the Marine Corps for 10 years and six months.



“I joined the Marine Corps to get into the fight,” says Nau.



He initially began his military career with an infantry contract, but was reclassed as a radio operator. During that time, he went on two deployments. His first deployment was in 2014 to 2015 with Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team Company Pacific, Japan (FASTPAC). Nau was in Yokosuka, Japan for six months with the FAST teams. Nau was then part of the Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1 in 2017.



After learning about the EOD occupation, it gave him a desire that he would be able to do great things for himself and his fellow Marines by ensuring their safety during operations and training. He also says, “it’s a super rad job.”



Nau believes he works with some of the best Marines and people. “I love coming into work and always having something to do whether it’s building training aids, making tools out all sorts of materials that will enhance my capabilities to perform my duties,” says Nau.

“Or showing the team members how to use the gear we are required to use.”



His hobbies include spending time in his garage working on projects, dirt biking, or driving his side by side with his wife in the desert.



In the EOD shop at MWSS-371 their most junior Marine is a Sergeant with minimum of four years in service. By having shop consisting of such senior Marines, it ensures that everyone is able their hands dirty and constantly gain technical experience.

Nau says, “billets get moved around from time to time so everyone becomes more well-rounded when it comes to admin and logistics.”

As of now, Nau is the assistant supply custodian and holds the training billet. He is required to find opportunities for his Marines to go to EOD follow-on schools as well as required Marine Corps training.



His previous duty stations include: Marine Wing Communications Squadron 28 (MWCS-28), 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, located at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina: 1st battalion 2nd Marines, 2nd Marine Division, at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. After completing Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal, he was stationed overseas in Okinawa with 9th Engineer Support Battalion/3rd EOD Company.



In 2021 he was in Ratchaburi, Thailand for Humanitarian Mine Action level 1 and 2, where he instructed the Thai military on how to properly locate, access and dispose of UXO that was found along their border.



He is from Peoria, Arizona where he lived for 19 years before joining the United States Marine Corps.