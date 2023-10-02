German-American Friendship Concert brings community together, enhances partnership

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, along with the City of Kaiserslautern, hosted the yearly German-American Friendship concert at the Fruchthalle, Oct. 3.



The event was created in 2014 by the garrison, in collaboration with the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus, to celebrate the German-American partnership within the State of Rheinland-Pfalz. The concert always occurs on Oct. 3, the German federal holiday of Reunification Day, as a symbol of friendship, support and partnership.



“What a great honor it is to be standing here,” said Col. Reid Furman, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander, in his opening remarks. “Your presence here today makes this event truly special.”



The United States Army Europe Band and Chorus performed for an audience of nearly 500 people for the ninth year. The event was paused in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic but resumed in 2021 stronger than ever. The two-hour event included classical and contemporary music arrangements, to include “Africa” by Toto, “Oh, happy Day” by Edwin Singers, and other beloved hits.



Furman thanked the audience for attending and expressed the importance to cherish such opportunity to interact as friends and neighbors.



“It is with our sincere gratitude that we take this opportunity to say thank you to this great city and its people, who provide a home-away-from-home for our military members, Civilians and families,” Furman said. “This concert is for you.”



In the seven decades the U.S. armed forces have been in the Kaiserslautern area, American and German people have interacted as friends and neighbors – creating long-lasting friendships that make the Western-Palatinate state a unique place to live and work.



“I am always happy to give out the free tickets at the German-American Community Office (GACO),” said Petra Lessoing, host nation advisor, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz. “Germans are standing in line waiting patiently to get a ticket, and they appreciate this gift and the German-American friendship.”



Even though organizing the event takes a lot of work and coordination, it is very rewarding, she said. “I truly appreciate the help received from my garrison colleagues. Teamwork is what made this event so successful.



“Some of our guests even wrote me ‘Thank You’ notes after the concert, expressing their gratitude,” she added. “They want to let us know that the live performance was a wonderful experience, and it certainly lived up to their expectations.”



Romana Clodius, a resident of Otterberg who has lived in the Kaiserslautern area most of her life, attended the concert for the first time, and said she had a great time.



“I was impressed by the hospitality, politeness and professionalism of the American hosts,” she said. “I particularly enjoyed the second half of the concert because of the musical atmosphere, and I really appreciated the kind words of Col. Furman.



“I am looking forward to next year’s performance!”



