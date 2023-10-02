Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German-American Friendship Concert brings community together, enhances partnership [Image 7 of 8]

    German-American Friendship Concert brings community together, enhances partnership

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    10.03.2023

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus vocalists perform at the German-American Friendship Concert held at the Fruchthalle in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Oct. 3.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2023
    Date Posted: 10.05.2023 07:35
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    This work, German-American Friendship Concert brings community together, enhances partnership [Image 8 of 8], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

