U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus members perform at the German-American Friendship Concert held at the Fruchthalle in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Oct. 3.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2023 07:36
|Photo ID:
|8058412
|VIRIN:
|231003-A-JM046-2924
|Resolution:
|5430x3879
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, German-American Friendship Concert brings community together, enhances partnership [Image 8 of 8], by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
German-American Friendship Concert brings community together, enhances partnership
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT