Cordell Hull Lake taking applications for youth deer management hunt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Oct. 3, 2023) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that its time for hunters between the ages of 10 and 16 to apply for the 12th Annual Defeated Creek Youth Deer Management Hunt at Cordell Hull Lake.



Applications for the Dec. 2-3 deer hunt, in partnership with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, are available at the Cordell Hull Lake Resource Manager’s Office located at 71 Corps Lane in Carthage, Tennessee. Applications must be received by 4 p.m. CST Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.



“The hunt will accommodate eight permitted hunters and two alternates with the goal of improved management of the deer herd populations in the area,” said Park Ranger Brad Potts.



Potts added that there are five rifle permits and three archery permits available at Defeated Creek Recreation Area. Hunters must complete a TWRA approved hunter safety education class. Youth hunters must also be accompanied by a mentor 21 years of age or older who also must be hunter safety certified, unless born on or before Jan. 1, 1969. The deer hunt begins Saturday morning and ends Sunday at noon, she said.



For additional information, or to contact an application via e-mail, contact the Cordell Hull Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-735-1034. Follow Cordell Hull Lake at http://www.facebook.com/cordellhulllake for more news and information.



