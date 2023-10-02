Cordell Hull Lake taking applications for youth deer management hunt

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2023

    Story by Bill Peoples 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Oct. 3, 2023) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that its time for hunters between the ages of 10 and 16 to apply for the 12th Annual Defeated Creek Youth Deer Management Hunt at Cordell Hull Lake.

    Applications for the Dec. 2-3 deer hunt, in partnership with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, are available at the Cordell Hull Lake Resource Manager’s Office located at 71 Corps Lane in Carthage, Tennessee. Applications must be received by 4 p.m. CST Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

    “The hunt will accommodate eight permitted hunters and two alternates with the goal of improved management of the deer herd populations in the area,” said Park Ranger Brad Potts.

    Potts added that there are five rifle permits and three archery permits available at Defeated Creek Recreation Area. Hunters must complete a TWRA approved hunter safety education class. Youth hunters must also be accompanied by a mentor 21 years of age or older who also must be hunter safety certified, unless born on or before Jan. 1, 1969. The deer hunt begins Saturday morning and ends Sunday at noon, she said.

    For additional information, or to contact an application via e-mail, contact the Cordell Hull Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-735-1034. Follow Cordell Hull Lake at http://www.facebook.com/cordellhulllake for more news and information.

    The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.

