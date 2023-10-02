Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cordell Hull Lake taking applications for youth deer management hunt

    Cordell Hull Lake taking applications for youth deer management hunt

    DEFEATED, TN, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that its time for hunters between the ages of 10 and 16 to apply for the 12th Annual Defeated Creek Youth Deer Management Hunt at Cordell Hull Lake. This is a photo of youth hunters that participated Dec. 3, 2022, at Defeated, Tennessee. (USACE Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 12:07
    Photo ID: 8055168
    VIRIN: 221203-A-A1409-1015
    Resolution: 3332x1874
    Size: 5.4 MB
    Location: DEFEATED, TN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cordell Hull Lake taking applications for youth deer management hunt, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cordell Hull Lake taking applications for youth deer management hunt

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Tennessee
    Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency
    Cordell Hull Lake
    Youth Deer Management Hunt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT