SEMBACH, Germany – U.S. Army units around the world celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 every year to showcase the achievements and contributions of Hispanic Americans to our nation and our national defense.



Capt. Ana Hill, HHC U.S. Army NATO Brigade commander, broke open a piñata Sept. 28 to kick off U.S. Army NATO Brigade’s celebration this year.



“During National Hispanic Heritage Month, we pause and reflect on our shared history as Americans and celebrate the rich mosaic of people and cultures who build and strengthen our Army and our nation,” said Alisia Harris, U.S. Army NATO G8. “This year’s national theme, ‘Latinos: Driving Prosperity, Power and Progress in America,’ captures that spirit as we observe the unique and storied history Hispanic Americans have in the Army serving and fighting in almost every war since our nation’s birth.



“The U.S. Army values the significant contributions of Hispanic Soldiers.



“From the Spanish-American War to the War on Terror and beyond, they have not hesitated to defend and show their allegiance to this nation in many ways, but especially through military service.



“The Army and the U.S. draw strength from the diversity that makes up America's melting pot.”



The guest speaker was Maj. Nelson Orozco-Oviedo from U.S. Army Europe and Africa G8 who shared his experiences as a Latino in the U.S. Army and the importance of perseverance.



Orozco-Oviedo said the celebration was the first time he received an invitation to speak during Hispanic Heritage Month and he was honored to have the opportunity.



“Today, just as in past generations, Hispanic Soldiers, both men and women can be especially proud of their significant contributions to our national security efforts and embodying the U.S. Army values that unite all services members,” said Orozco-Oviedo.



After the guest speaker’s remarks were complete, Hispanic Soldiers and civilian employees of U.S. Army NATO gave brief presentations on their cultures and countries of origin.



“Hispanic Heritance Month means a lot to me because growing up as a child in Greenville, Texas, my family brought the traditions and cultures from Mexico,” said Sgt. Johnny Reyes, a paralegal with U.S. Army NATO. “Being able to bring that here today and share it amongst my peers and co-workers truly means a lot, and I plan to continue to do so because of how well received it is by everyone who enjoyed learning about our Hispanic culture and traditions.”



Hill wrapped up the official presentation.



“Today, more than 17 percent of America’s Soldiers and seven percent of Army civilians are of Hispanic and Latino descent,” said Hill. “Like many commemorations, this is a month-long observance, but it’s unique because it begins in the middle of one month, Sept. 15, and ends in the middle of another on Oct. 15.



“The reason for the mid-month celebration is because Sept. 15 is the day Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua celebrate their Independence Day.



“Mexico celebrates its independence shortly afterwards on Sept. 16, and Chile on Sept. 18.



“October 12 is significant, too, celebrated across Spain and Latin America as the Day of Hispanic Heritage.



"Today, we honor the cultures and contributions of USA NATO Brigade Hispanic Soldiers and civilians,” she said.



The celebration ended with a potluck luncheon featuring a variety of foods and drinks from Hispanic countries as well as traditional music.



