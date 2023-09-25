Hispanic American Soldiers and civilian employees pose for a photo during the U.S. Army NATO Brigade National Hispanic Heritage Month. The brigade celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month Sept. 28 to showcase the achievements and contributions of Hispanic Americans to our nation and our national defense.
This work, Driving Prosperity, Power and Progress in America [Image 3 of 3], by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Driving Prosperity, Power and Progress in America
