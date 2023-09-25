Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Driving Prosperity, Power and Progress in America [Image 3 of 3]

    Driving Prosperity, Power and Progress in America

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    Hispanic American Soldiers and civilian employees pose for a photo during the U.S. Army NATO Brigade National Hispanic Heritage Month. The brigade celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month Sept. 28 to showcase the achievements and contributions of Hispanic Americans to our nation and our national defense.

    This work, Driving Prosperity, Power and Progress in America [Image 3 of 3], by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

