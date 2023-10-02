Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Driving Prosperity, Power and Progress in America

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    09.29.2023

    Video by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    U.S. Army units around the world celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 every year to showcase the achievements and contributions of Hispanic Americans to our nation and our national defense. Capt. Ana Hill, HHC U.S. Army NATO Brigade commander, broke open a piñata Sept. 28 to kick off U.S. Army NATO Brigade’s celebration this year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 10.03.2023 06:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 899308
    VIRIN: 230929-A-QI808-1000
    PIN: 230929
    Filename: DOD_109919881
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Driving Prosperity, Power and Progress in America, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Driving Prosperity, Power and Progress in America

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT