U.S. Army units around the world celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 every year to showcase the achievements and contributions of Hispanic Americans to our nation and our national defense. Capt. Ana Hill, HHC U.S. Army NATO Brigade commander, broke open a piñata Sept. 28 to kick off U.S. Army NATO Brigade’s celebration this year.
Driving Prosperity, Power and Progress in America
