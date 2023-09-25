USS Augusta Pins the First Chiefs in the Continental US

Photo By EJ Hersom | With his family present, Chief Mark Garcia accepts his hat as a new Navy chief in...... read more read more Photo By EJ Hersom | With his family present, Chief Mark Garcia accepts his hat as a new Navy chief in Eastport, Maine Sept. 29, 2023. he crew of USS Augusta promoted their new chiefs close to the farthest eastern point of the US mainland to become the newest chiefs in the Navy a day before the ship’s commissioning. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom) see less | View Image Page

EASTPORT, MAINE – With heavy fog rolling in at dawn, the future USS Augusta’s (LCS 34) first four new chiefs pinned on anchors and donned covers for the first time Sept. 29 at the ship’s inaugural Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony at what is projected as this season’s first pinning in the continental U.S.



Aboard the ship named for the Eastern-most U.S. state capital, soon to be pinned chief-selects kicked off the ceremony by observing sunrise in their namesake state, marching in after the color guard, singing Anchors Aweigh.



Chief Petty Officer Culinary Specialist Mark Garcia, Chief Petty Officer Hospital Corpsman Reynald Laurentino, Chief Petty Officer Mineman Qytravious Legrone, and Chief Petty Officer Electrician’s Mate Keithroy Lewis were welcomed to the Chief’s Mess with gratitude of family, encouragement, and tradition.



Cmdr. Christopher Polnaszek, commanding officer of USS Augusta, explained how these newly minted chiefs embody dedication, commitment, and excellence not only through their years as technicians, but as leaders among their peers and reflected on how “Maine, known for its rugged coastline and steadfast spirit, is the perfect backdrop for today’s celebration.”



“Their journey, marked by unwavering determination, has culminated in this well-deserved promotion. In this land, we find enduring beauty, we find parallels to their own journey. Just as Maine’s coastline stands resilient against the crashing waves, these chiefs have faced challenges head on, navigating the often unpredictable seas of military life,” said Polnaszek. “These new chiefs have exhibited tireless work ethic, sharp minds, and dedication to the core values of the Navy. Their perseverance serves as an inspiration to us all in reminding us that with hard work, and unwavering resolve, we can overcome any obstacle in our way.”



Master Chief Petty Officer Master at Arms Anthony LaFrenier, the guest speaker, reminded the new chiefs that they serve the Sailors and the chief’s mess, but are a servant unto neither.



“The first day in khaki, you are a chief. There is no learning curve. As soon as you put on the anchors, the Sailors see you as Chief,” LaFrenier retold them. “I pray that you put on your anchors every single morning and strive to have that bravery, that courage, to face adversity, to lead your Sailors, to face anything that comes to you. I pray that you have great success and long careers as chief petty officers.”



The command’s Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Senior Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Arroyave thanked everyone who gave their time, helping the chiefs to work with the chief-selects, understanding the hard work and enduring effort of the process to become a U.S. Navy chief.



Other members of the Augusta chief’s mess provided some of the long history and tradition that being a Navy chief also brings with it and that are the foundation of this leadership role.



Master Chief Petty Officer Gas Turbine Technician Alan Busto explained through reading The Meaning of the Anchors that while most insignia represent rank, the chief’s anchors hold additional meaning. “USN” stands for the unity, service, and navigation of the cooperation necessary to keep “on a true course” with honor. The chain symbolizes flexibility and “the chain of life that we forge day by day and link by link” which “fouls” (wraps) the nautical anchor keeping Sailors in “proper station amidst the storm.”



The meaning of “donning of the cover” was given by Senior Chief Petty Officer Mineman Jimmie Lindsay. The tradition of shifting from a Sailor’s white hat stems from the time where all enlisted personnel wore dungarees. A chief was recognized through a symbol of their authority and position - the combination cover.



The Chief’s Creed was delivered by Chief Petty Officer Logistics Specialist Brytnidione Brown, focusing on the significance of their new leadership position.



“It was our intent to impress upon you that challenge is good; a great and necessary reality which cannot mar you – which in fact, strengthens you,” read Brown. “For over 100 years the chiefs before you have accepted the responsibility beyond the call of printed assignment. Their actions and their performance demanded the respect of their seniors as well as their juniors.”



By the end of the ceremony the audience better understood what it means to “Ask the Chief.”