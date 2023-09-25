With his family present, Chief Mark Garcia accepts his hat as a new Navy chief in Eastport, Maine Sept. 29, 2023. he crew of USS Augusta promoted their new chiefs close to the farthest eastern point of the US mainland to become the newest chiefs in the Navy a day before the ship’s commissioning. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 20:22
|Photo ID:
|8050649
|VIRIN:
|230929-D-DB155-1006
|Resolution:
|3566x2377
|Size:
|5.88 MB
|Location:
|EASTPORT, ME, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Augusta in Eastport Maine [Image 2 of 2], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Augusta Pins the First Chiefs in the Continental US
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT