Fort Liberty bids farewell to Chief Mark Melvin

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – Sirens echoed across the installation as the Department of Emergency Services bid farewell to Fire Chief Mark Melvin on Sept. 20, after over 40 years of service at fire departments across the state.



On his final day, the DES team surprised Melvin with one last call over the radio, escorting him off the installation with a parade of emergency vehicles.



“Mark is an absolutely incredible man,” said Fort Liberty Garrison Commander Col. John Wilcox. “He’s going to leave a huge unfillable hole when he departs, and it is with great sadness we let him go.”



Following his retirement lunch, Melvin left to retrieve his belongings at the DES headquarters, turn in his radio, and quietly head home. But to his surprise, staff, friends, and firetrucks set the stage for a fitting way to honor his departure.



As staff gathered around Melvin, one final call echoed over the radios.



“Liberty to Chief Mark Melvin,” called Chelsea Dean, the integrated incident management center daytime supervisor.



“Transmit,” responded Melvin as he stood in front of the DES HQs one last time, surrounded by his DES family.



“Today marks a moment in time to never be forgotten,” continued Dean. “After 41 years of public service to the cities, counties, state, Fort Bragg, and Fort Liberty, you may turn your radio off for one last time.”



Melvin served at the Hope Mills Fire Department, the Concord Fire Department, the Fuquay Varina Fire Department, and concluded with the Fort Liberty Fire Department.



While at Fort Liberty, Melvin was a prime example of a public servant, mentor, and hero, giving much of his time and knowledge to the fire department and law enforcement teams.

Melvin has been instrumental in maintaining a positive relationship with other local fire departments, as evidenced by the two City of Fayetteville firetrucks, joining the salute to Melvin on the Santa Fe Bridge over the All American Expressway.



“Chief Melvin, may all the communities you served be a better place, may retirement be filled with happiness and adventures for you and your family,” continued Dean. “From the members of Fort Liberty Fire Department and Emergency Services, we salute Chief Mark Melvin for a career well done, and we bid you farewell and happy retirement. You will be truly missed, my brother. Liberty clear, 12:07.”



After an eruption of applause, the staff turned to Melvin for one final address.



“This team is second to none,” said Melvin. “I just want you to remember one thing. We’re here for the mission, for these warfighters, these men and women who stand on these walls each and every day to protect our freedom. If you can remember that, you’ll have no problems coming in and doing what you need to do. I love each and every one of you, call me if you need me, and good luck in your careers.”