Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Liberty bids farewell to Chief Mark Melvin

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Video by Jacqueline Hill 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Sirens echoed across the installation as the Department of Emergency Services gave a fitting farewell to Fire Chief Mark Melvin on Sept. 20, after over 40 years of service at fire departments across the state. On his final day, the DES team surprised Melvin with one final call over the radio and escorted him off the installation with a full parade of emergency vehicles. (U.S. Army video by Jacqueline Hill, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 16:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898086
    VIRIN: 230920-A-A4510-1001
    Filename: DOD_109901059
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Liberty bids farewell to Chief Mark Melvin, by Jacqueline Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    retirement
    be all you can be

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT