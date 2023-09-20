Sirens echoed across the installation as the Department of Emergency Services gave a fitting farewell to Fire Chief Mark Melvin on Sept. 20, after over 40 years of service at fire departments across the state. On his final day, the DES team surprised Melvin with one final call over the radio and escorted him off the installation with a full parade of emergency vehicles. (U.S. Army video by Jacqueline Hill, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2023 16:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898086
|VIRIN:
|230920-A-A4510-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109901059
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Fort Liberty bids farewell to Chief Mark Melvin, by Jacqueline Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT