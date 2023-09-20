Fort Liberty bids farewell to Chief Mark Melvin

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sirens echoed across the installation as the Department of Emergency Services gave a fitting farewell to Fire Chief Mark Melvin on Sept. 20, after over 40 years of service at fire departments across the state. On his final day, the DES team surprised Melvin with one final call over the radio and escorted him off the installation with a full parade of emergency vehicles. (U.S. Army video by Jacqueline Hill, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs)