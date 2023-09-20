Fort Liberty bids farewell to Chief Mark Melvin

Sirens echoed across the installation as the Department of Emergency Services gave a fitting farewell to Fire Chief Mark Melvin on Sept. 20, after over 40 years of service at fire departments across the state. On his final day, the DES team surprised Melvin with one last call over the radio and escorted him off the installation with an entire parade of emergency vehicles.
(U.S. Army photo by Jacqueline Hill, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs)
