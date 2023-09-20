Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Liberty bids farewell to Chief Mark Melvin [Image 1 of 2]

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Photo by Jacqueline Hill 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Sirens echoed across the installation as the Department of Emergency Services gave a fitting farewell to Fire Chief Mark Melvin on Sept. 20, after over 40 years of service at fire departments across the state. On his final day, the DES team surprised Melvin with one last call over the radio and escorted him off the installation with an entire parade of emergency vehicles.
    (U.S. Army photo by Jacqueline Hill, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs)

