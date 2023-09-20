Sirens echoed across the installation as the Department of Emergency Services gave a fitting farewell to Fire Chief Mark Melvin on Sept. 20, after over 40 years of service at fire departments across the state. On his final day, the DES team surprised Melvin with one last call over the radio and escorted him off the installation with an entire parade of emergency vehicles.

(U.S. Army photo by Jacqueline Hill, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 08:48 Photo ID: 8043975 VIRIN: 230920-A-A4510-1010 Resolution: 1154x1577 Size: 488.98 KB Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Liberty bids farewell to Chief Mark Melvin [Image 2 of 2], by Jacqueline Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.