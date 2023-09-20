Army Reserve Chief Financial Officer visits Fort Buchanan

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Stephen K. Sullivan, U.S. Army Reserve Chief Financial Officer and Director of...... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Stephen K. Sullivan, U.S. Army Reserve Chief Financial Officer and Director of Resources, Installations, and Materiel, (left) talks with Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick W. Hendricks, Fort Buchanan Command Sergeant Major, during a visit to observe the military construction taking place at the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Stephen K. Sullivan, U.S. Army Reserve Chief Financial Officer and Director of Resources, Installations, and Materiel, visited Fort Buchanan Sept. 5 to observe the military construction taking place at the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean.



“I am here to see firsthand the progress of several construction projects, especially after we provided supplemental funding due to hurricanes and other challenges that Fort Buchanan has faced in recent years. I also want to gain a better understanding of the 1st Mission Support Command and the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan mission set,” said Sullivan at his arrival to the installation headquarters.



During the tour, Sullivan was accompanied by Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick W. Hendricks and Ulises Marrero, Fort Buchanan’s Command Sergeant Major, and Acting Deputy to the Garrison Commander, respectively.



Maj. Ricardo Herrero, Carmelo Grau, and Ramon Pacheco from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Antilles Office welcomed Sullivan to the site where the Army is constructing 26 new family housing units and later to the new Army Reserve center being built inside Fort Buchanan.



“I am impressed with the quality of construction I’ve seen at Fort Buchanan and how it takes into consideration the different challenges that the installation faces, such as the Caribbean weather. These construction projects will certainly make the difference to our Soldiers and families,” said Sullivan.



As the Department of the Army’s center of gravity in the region, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community comprised of thousands of Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard soldiers, Marine Corps Reserve, and the Navy's Operational Support Center.



The facility also offers critical services to the civilian population of the Department of Defense, veterans, retirees, and their families, as well as more than 30 federal agencies located in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.