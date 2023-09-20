Army Reserve Chief Financial Officer visits Fort Buchanan

Stephen K. Sullivan, U.S. Army Reserve Chief Financial Officer and Director of Resources, Installations, and Materiel, (left) talks with Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick W. Hendricks, Fort Buchanan Command Sergeant Major, during a visit to observe the military construction taking place at the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean.

