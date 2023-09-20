Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Chief Financial Officer visits Fort Buchanan

    PUERTO RICO

    09.05.2023

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Stephen K. Sullivan, U.S. Army Reserve Chief Financial Officer and Director of Resources, Installations, and Materiel, (left) talks with Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick W. Hendricks, Fort Buchanan Command Sergeant Major, during a visit to observe the military construction taking place at the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean.

    Army Reserve
    Fort Buchanan

