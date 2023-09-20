Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Chief Financial Officer visits Fort Buchanan

    PUERTO RICO

    09.05.2023

    Video by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Stephen K. Sullivan, U.S. Army Reserve Chief Financial Officer and Director of Resources, Installations, and Materiel, visited Fort Buchanan Sept. 5 to observe the military construction taking place at the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 09:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898382
    VIRIN: 230926-A-cc868-1001
    Filename: DOD_109906007
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: PR

    Army Reserve Chief Financial Officer visits Fort Buchanan

    Puerto Rico
    Army Reserve

