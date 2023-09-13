Photo By Max Lonzanida | Norfolk, Va (September 13, 2023). CPO Selectees from USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)...... read more read more Photo By Max Lonzanida | Norfolk, Va (September 13, 2023). CPO Selectees from USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) compete in a cadence and guidon competition as part of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum’s annual CPO Heritage Days training event. The annual event is the area’s largest and longest running CPO training event of its kind, and occurred on September 11-13, 2023. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released). see less | View Image Page

Area’s largest and longest running CPO training event returns to the Naval Museum



Story by Max Lonzanida

Public Affairs Officer, Hampton Roads Naval Museum





Norfolk, Va. (September 18, 2023) Before the crack of dawn for three days last week, Norfolk’s Town Point Park reverberated with the echoes of the U.S. Navy’s fight song “Anchors Aweigh”. The park, next to the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, was where a sea of over 250 Chief Petty Officer Selectees mustered daily on September 11-13th last week to kick off the museum’s Annual Chief Petty Officer Heritage Days training event.





The event is the largest and longest running training event for newly selected CPO Selects in the region. Over the course of three days over 700 CPO Selects from over scores of area commands in the region and elsewhere gathered to connect with the rich history and heritage of the U.S. Navy throughout training stations aboard the decommissioned Iowa-Class Battleship USS Wisconsin (BB-64).





After moving with a purpose to cross the brow of the Battleship, guest presenters at various stations provided a wealth of historical information to groups of CPO Selects. The Battleship’s wardroom was the setting for a presentation by Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (Ret.) Jim Herdt, who provided some insights into his tenure as the U.S. Navy’s 9th MCPON. Augmenting his engaging presentation was Fleet Master Chief (Ret.) Thomas Howard, who also echoed shared some of his experiences with selectees.





The air conditioned Captain’s wardroom aboard the Wisconsin was the setting for a presentation by Fleet Master Chief (Ret.) Susan Whitman and Senior Chief (Ret.) April Maletz, who tag teamed an energetic presentation about the roles of Women in the Navy and Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES). Additional learning stations throughout the spaces aboard the Battleship were facilitated by area Chief Petty Officers both active and retired.





Presenters also gathered for learning stations in the Wisconsin’s mess deck and CPO mess. Command Master Chief (Ret.) James Parlier, who served his first tour as Command Master Chief onboard the USS Cole (DDG 67), shared some of his experiences and actions during the attack by Al Qaeda on October 12, 2000 on the destroyer while in-port at Aden, Yemen. That attack claimed the lives of 17 Sailors and injured another 59. The Naval Museum’s Military Educator, Matthew Headrick, presented about discrimination and racial strife in the U.S. Navy, while other spaces below decks hosted learning stations with other distinguished guest presenters who all shared their experiences and offered words of wisdom to those who attended this coveted three day event.





After mustering on the fantail, CPO Selects cycled through for group photos and lunch. At the conclusion of each day was the culminating event, the cadence and guidon competition. As in years past, the event was held under the covered Sail Nauticus Pavilion where groups of CPO Selects and area CPOs gathered for an event that merged the lines of a USO show and vaudeville act to show esprit de corps while competing for the title of Best Mess.





Groups took their turn on stage showcasing their best cadence renditions and presented their guidons to the panel of judges. Guest speakers after the competition included Fleet Master Chief (Ret.) Susan Whitman, Fleet Master Chief (Ret.) Thomas Howard among others. A presentation of the trophy for the Best Mess was presented each day by the museum’s military ceremonies coordinator and chair, Mark Freeman along with this year’s active duty co-chairs HMCS Jackie LaDue and HMCS Jovan Wells, which concluded each days event that has enabled groups of CPO selects to connect with the history and heritage of the U.S. Navy.