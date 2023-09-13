Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Petty Officer selectees from Naval Station Norfolk participate in annual CPO Heritage Days training event at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum [Image 1 of 4]

    Chief Petty Officer selectees from Naval Station Norfolk participate in annual CPO Heritage Days training event at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk, Va (September 13, 2023). CPO Selectees from Naval Station Norfolk compete in a cadence and guidon competition as part of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum’s annual CPO Heritage Days training event. The annual event is the area’s largest and longest running CPO training event of its kind, and occurred on September 11-13, 2023. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    This work, Chief Petty Officer selectees from Naval Station Norfolk participate in annual CPO Heritage Days training event at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum [Image 4 of 4], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

