Chief Petty Officer selectees compete in cadence and guidon competition

Norfolk, Va (September 13, 2023). CPO Selectees from various commands in the Hampton Roads, Virginia region compete in a cadence and guidon competition as part of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum’s annual CPO Heritage Days training event. The annual event is the area’s largest and longest running CPO training event of its kind, and occurred on September 11-13, 2023. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

