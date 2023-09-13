Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yuma Proving Ground Commander keynotes local POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Story by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. John Nelson served as keynote speaker at American Legion Post #19’s Prisoner of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) Remembrance Ceremony on September 14, 2023.

    According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, nearly 140,000 Americans were prisoners of war during World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf Wars, and other conflicts. More than 81,000 Americans remain missing from those same conflicts.

    “This hurts especially badly given our core belief that we never leave a comrade behind,” said Nelson in his remarks. “We are joining here to reaffirm a sacred creed to remember those who returned safely, but also those who are missing, and to pledge our commitment to the fullest possible accounting of every warrior who has defended the freest nation in the history of the world.”

