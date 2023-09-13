Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yuma Proving Ground Commander keynotes local POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Yuma Proving Ground Commander keynotes local POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. John Nelson (left) chats with Yuma City Councilmember Art Morales at American Legion Post #19's annual POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony on September 14, 2023. Nelson served as the event's keynote speaker.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.14.2023 15:07
    Photo ID: 8022868
    VIRIN: 230914-D-GD561-8157
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 7.52 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yuma Proving Ground Commander keynotes local POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yuma Proving Ground Commander keynotes local POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony
    Yuma Proving Ground Commander keynotes local POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony
    Yuma Proving Ground Commander keynotes local POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony
    Yuma Proving Ground Commander keynotes local POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Yuma Proving Ground Commander keynotes local POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POW/MIA
    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT