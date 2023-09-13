U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. John Nelson speaks at American Legion Post #19's annual POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony on September 14, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2023 15:07
|Photo ID:
|8022855
|VIRIN:
|230914-D-GD561-2825
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|8.47 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yuma Proving Ground Commander keynotes local POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Yuma Proving Ground Commander keynotes local POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT