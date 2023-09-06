CNIC Executive Director Bridges tours NAVSUP's fuels facility in Italy

Photo By Joseph Yanik | Capt. Shannon W. Walker (second from left), Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Yanik | Capt. Shannon W. Walker (second from left), Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) commanding officer, and some of the command's fuels operations managers in Sicily guide Executive Director Timothy K. Bridges (left), Commander Navy Installations Command, on a tour of the installation's fuels facility Sept. 6, 2023 onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Yanik/released) see less | View Image Page

NAS SIGONELLA, Italy - Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) hosted Executive Director Timothy K. Bridges, Commander Navy Installations Command, for a tour of the installation's fuels facilities Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Sept. 6, 2023.



As executive director, Bridges is the senior civilian responsible for policy, strategy, governance and business management oversight for Navy Shore support at 70 installations and 10 regions worldwide. He leads efforts to develop Navy-wide Shore investment strategy, long-term planning, resource programming and business management for the most efficient and effective delivery of shore support services to sustain and improve current and future fleet readiness and mission execution.



Lt. Marty Gregory, NAVSUP FLCSI Site Sigonella fuels division officer, briefed Bridges about the scale and scope of NAS Sigonella fuels operations.



"During the fuels facility tour, I discussed in particular the diversity of my team's fuels management capabilities as well as several opportunities for growth to better support the warfighter in the event of a conflict," Gregory said.



NAVSUP FLCSI Fuel Services/Bulk Petroleum Oil and Lubricants Support Division provides logistics support services, operations, and management of Defense Working Capital Fund bulk petroleum, oil and lubricants in support of afloat and ashore naval, joint, and multinational forces operating across Europe Africa Central Command.



"Hosting Mr. Bridges on-site enabled real dialogue between key stakeholders to address important issues in regards to the Navy fueling enterprise" said Lt. Lincoln Barber, NAVSUP FLCSI's Regional Fuels Office department head. "We discussed how NAVSUP FLCSI works diligently with our regional mission fuel partners to mitigate risks across the regional fueling enterprise beyond the scope of just NAVSUP's Regional Defense Fuel Support Points. This is because fuels operations is everyone's responsibility."



NAS Sigonella's strategic location in Italy enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command (EURAFCENT).



NAVSUP FLCSI is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.