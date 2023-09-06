Lt. Marty Gregory (right), Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) fuels officer, guides Executive Director Timothy K. Bridges, Commander Navy Installations Command, on a tour of the installation's fuels operations facility onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Sept. 6, 2023. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Yanik/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 15:39 Photo ID: 8006519 VIRIN: 230906-F-DO192-1001 Resolution: 1506x1245 Size: 1.35 MB Location: IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNIC Executive Director Bridges tours NAVSUP's fuels facility in Sicily [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.