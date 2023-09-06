Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNIC Executive Director Bridges tours NAVSUP's fuels facility in Sicily

    ITALY

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Joseph Yanik 

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella

    Capt. Shannon W. Walker (second from left), Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) commanding officer, and some of the command's fuels operations managers in Sicily guide Executive Director Timothy K. Bridges (left), Commander Navy Installations Command, on a tour of the installation's fuels facility Sept. 6, 2023 onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Yanik/released)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 23:51
    Location: IT
    NAVSUP FLC Sigonella

