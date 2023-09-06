Capt. Shannon W. Walker (second from left), Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) commanding officer, and some of the command's fuels operations managers in Sicily guide Executive Director Timothy K. Bridges (left), Commander Navy Installations Command, on a tour of the installation's fuels facility Sept. 6, 2023 onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Yanik/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 23:51 Photo ID: 8007048 VIRIN: 230906-F-DO192-1004 Resolution: 1600x1093 Size: 822.15 KB Location: IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNIC Executive Director Bridges tours NAVSUP's fuels facility in Sicily, by Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.