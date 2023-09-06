Driven by Heroes: Army & Air Force Exchange Service Salutes Truck Drivers During National Celebration

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is saluting associates who go the extra...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is saluting associates who go the extra mile—literally—to fulfill its 128-year-old “We Go Where You Go” mission during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is saluting associates who go the extra mile—literally—to fulfill its 128-year-old “We Go Where You Go” mission during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.



The Exchange, the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, has more than 200 truck drivers, delivering essential products to PXs, BXs and Express convenience stores around the world. Service members and military families count on the hard-earned Exchange benefit for tax-free merchandise, including from name brands, to bring a taste of home wherever they are.



“The Exchange is driven by heroes,” said Army Col. Kenneth McGraw, the Exchange’s deputy director of Logistics. “Exchange drivers are a vital part of the mission, handling everything from long hauls to harsh weather to rough roads and more to bring the best tastes of home to service members and their families. It’s an honor to extend gratitude to them during this special week.”



From Sept. 10 through Sept. 16, PXs and BXs worldwide will honor drivers with signs, banners, words of thanks and more.



The Exchange operates more than 5,100 facilities in more than 30 countries, 50 states and four U.S. territories.



100% of earnings support military communities. The Exchange has generated $3.5 billion in earnings for military Quality-of-Life programs in the last 10 years.



The Exchange operates the 13th-largest private retail fleet in the U.S. and is the third-largest shipper in the Defense Transportation System. In 2022, the Exchange shipped 41 million cases and drove more than 12 million miles. The fleet also provides critical natural disaster support—hauling 53-foot mobile field Exchanges, essentially a store on wheels.



National Truck Driver Appreciation Week was founded by the American Trucking Association in 1998 to pay respect and thank professional drivers for their hard work and commitment in one of the economy’s most demanding and important jobs. There are approximately 3.5 million professional drivers on U.S. roads today.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



