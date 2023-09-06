The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is saluting associates who go the extra mile—literally—to fulfill its 128-year-old “We Go Where You Go” mission during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 14:38 Photo ID: 8008266 VIRIN: 230907-D-D0482-1111 Resolution: 4800x2700 Size: 4.6 MB Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Driven by Heroes: Army & Air Force Exchange Service Salutes Truck Drivers During National Celebration, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.