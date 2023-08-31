LA District commander visits district projects, people

Photo By Brooks Hubbard IV | Col. Andrew Baker, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angles District meets...... read more read more Photo By Brooks Hubbard IV | Col. Andrew Baker, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angles District meets with team mates from the Nellis Resident Engineer Office Aug. 18, and discuss on-going projects at the base. In an effort to strengthen national security and ensure the readiness of military installations, Los Angeles District Commander Col. Andrew Baker embarked on a two-day tour, Aug. 17-18, to assess ongoing military construction projects. see less | View Image Page

Fort Irwin, California – In an effort to strengthen national security and ensure the readiness of military installations, Los Angeles District Commander Col. Andrew Baker embarked on a two-day tour, Aug. 17-18, to assess ongoing military construction projects.



Baker, who was accompanied by Justin Gay, LA District deputy district engineer, and John Oshima, chief of the Military Programs and Project Management Division, visited the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, and Creech and Nellis Air Force bases in Nevada, where he witnessed firsthand the significant strides being made in support of the military construction program.



On the first day of the trip, the team met with project engineers and construction operation representatives from the Fort Irwin Resident Engineer’s Office, and toured ongoing military construction projects, including the Fort Irwin Simulations Center, ongoing renovations of the Shockwave Soldiers Club, barracks and the future Training Support Center site.



Shifting focus to Creech Air Force Base, the team had the opportunity to oversee the expansion of crucial infrastructure and operational facilities projects. The upgrades will allow for the integration of advanced technologies, enabling the Air Force to tackle evolving national security challenges.



Lastly, at Nellis Air Force Base, Baker was briefed on the plans to renovate several existing facilities to support the Air Force's growing needs. Baker said he was deeply impressed by the teamwork, expertise and commitment demonstrated by the Corps’ personnel, who are working diligently to ensure the timely completion of the construction projects.



"The progress and commitment I have seen throughout this tour have been nothing short of impressive," he said. "Our collaboration with these military bases underscores our shared goal of bolstering national security and demonstrates the district’s dedication to supporting our armed forces."



Baker assumed command of the LA District July 14.



He is responsible for a $750-million annual budget for planning, engineering, construction, real estate, regulatory, emergency management and environmental services for three Army and eight Air Force installations, interagency and international customers, and for the nation’s water resources infrastructure in the Southwest, valued at about $240 million. He leads about 800 military and civilian personnel operating in a 226,000-square-mile area of Southern California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah.



The district also provides engineering, design and construction support services to agencies, like the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Department of Veterans Affairs, as well as provides disaster and emergency response support to the nation and contingency operations overseas.



“I’m really looking forward to getting around and meeting everyone as soon as I can,” Baker said.