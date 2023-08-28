Grandson of the Japanese Imperial Army commanding general visits Kinser historical display / 日本帝国陸軍第32軍牛島司令官の孫がキンザー沖縄戦歴史資料館を訪問

Sadamitsu Ushijima, the grandson of General Mitsuru Ushijima, who led the 32nd Army in the pacific theater toward the end of World War II, visited the Kinser Battle of Okinawa Historical Display, April 20.



For nearly 30 years, he has been collecting information to track down what happened to his grandfather and why he gave orders, which caused many casualties among residents during the Battle of Okinawa.



On this day, Ushijima did not visit the museum for a tour like other visitors. He was there to collect more information about the tunnels of the 32nd Army's Shuri Castle command center bunker.



He introduced himself saying that he had been looking forward to seeing the display as the U.S. Army's research was excellent, precise and extremely informative about what happened 78 years ago. Ushijima hoped to see if the Kinser display carried more photographs, other documents and materials which were in the archive he had not seen.



As Chris Majewski, a Marine veteran and the director of the display, was informed by Ichino Doshida, Camp Kinser community relations specialist, of the request, he prepared a book for Ushijima. It was an Intelligence monograph of the 10th U.S. Army.



The monograph had detailed information and diagrams with photos of the 32nd Army headquarters bunker that the United States had learned about during the battle, according to Makoto Nakamura, director of Okinawa Peace Memorial Museum Fellowship who accompanied Ushijima.



Although the book was a copy, Ushijima looked through the pages and analyzed them. At a certain page, he compared the drawing on the book with an aerial photo of the area he brought with him.



Nakamura said the Japanese did have a rough plan of the site, but the U.S. Intelligence monograph measured and determined the length, depth of the site.



Ushijima believed that images would be good since the U.S. cameras were better quality and professional combat photographers took them.



After going through the Intelligence monograph, Ushijima toured the display and stopping at a particular location.



“Okinawa Convention and Visitors Bureau told me about this place,” Ushijima said. “They visited here and saw the picture of my grandfather’s body and said they were speechless with emotion.”



On the wall in front of him was a picture of the bodies which are believed to be that of Ushijima and Isamu Chou, chief of staff. His grandfather was reported to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



Ushijima and Majewski discussed the photo and the embedded caption on it. They both doubted that the body in the photo was General Ushijima because of the body’s condition and the background of the site differed from what had been reported.



“He was thin and the place is not right. Where he died, the command bunker at Mabuni, didn’t have wood pillars, but the photo shows a pillar,” said Ushijima.



Majewski said if Ushijima had questions about the display, or wanted to know something about it, Majewski would know it intimately and could give him an answer.



Ushijima explained that during his research into his grandfather, he discovered many things that helped him understand what the Battle of Okinawa was like and what his grandfather did with what authority.



“My aunts and uncles respected my grandfather so much that they would not look into it any further,” said Ushijima. However, he said that it is his quest to find out why his grandfather gave orders to withdraw south and fight to the end.



Before Ushijima left, Majewski handed Ushijima a sake cup found at the general’s headquarters cave in Mabuni, he said, “The cup may mean more to you because it came from the cave where your grandfather died.”



***This is a sneak preview of an article for the bilingual magazine “Big Circle” September issue. More to Ushijima’s inner conflict as being the grandson of the General and his new quest can be read in the magazine.



第二次世界大戦末期、太平洋戦争で第32軍を率いた牛島満大将の孫、牛島貞満さんが、4月20日、キンザー沖縄戦歴史資料館を訪れた。



貞満さんは、沖縄戦において、祖父がなぜ多くの犠牲者を出すような命令を下したのか、その真意を探るため、30年近くにわたり情報収集を続けている。



この日、貞満さんは他の来館者のように見学のために訪れたわけではない。第32軍首里司令部壕の坑道に関する情報を収集するためである。



78年前に起きた出来事について、米軍の研究は素晴らしく、正確で、非常に有益なものであったため、資料館の見学をとても楽しみにしていたと自己紹介した。貞満さんが見ることができなかった写真や文献、資料が展示されているかどうかを確認したいとのことだった。



海兵隊退役軍人で資料館館長のクリス・マジェフスキーさんは、土信田一乃キンザー基地渉外官からその要請を受けると、貞満さんのために一冊の資料を用意した。それは、米第10軍のインテリジェンス・モノグラフであった。



貞満さんに同行した沖縄県平和祈念資料館友の会事務局長の仲村真さんによると、そのモノグラフには、アメリカが戦闘中に知った第32軍司令部地下壕の詳細な情報や図が写真付きで記されているという。



コピー本とはいえ、貞満さんはその資料に目を通し、分析した。あるページでは、描かれている図面と、自身が持参した現地の航空写真を見比べた。



仲村さんによると、日本軍はその場所の大まかな平面図を持っていたが、アメリカ情報部のモノグラフはその場所の長さ、深さを測り、決定していた。



貞満さんは、米軍のカメラの方が画質が良く、プロの戦闘カメラマンが撮影したのだから、画像は良いだろうと考えていた。



情報部のモノグラフを一通り見た後、貞満さんは資料館を巡り、ある場所で立ち止まった。



「沖縄観光コンベンションビューローから、この場所のことを教えてもらったんです」と貞満さんは言う。「彼らはここを訪れ、祖父の遺体の写真を見て、感無量だったと言っていました」



目の前の壁には、牛島司令官と長勇参謀長のものと思われる遺体の写真があった。祖父は銃で自ら命を絶ったと伝えられている。



貞満さんとマジェフスキー館長は、その写真と、そこに書かれた説明文について議論した。遺体の状態や現場の背景が、これまで伝えられてきたものと異なることから、二人は写真の遺体が牛島司令官であることを疑っていた。



「祖父は痩せていたし、場所もおかしい。彼が死んだ摩文仁の司令部壕には木の柱がなかったのに、写真には柱が写っている」と貞満さんは話す。



マジェフスキー館長は、貞満さんが展示物について質問をしたり、何か知りたいことがあれば、自身が詳しく知っているので、答えられると言った。



貞満さんは、祖父のことを調べる過程で、沖縄戦がどのようなものだったのか、祖父がどのような権限で何をしたのかを理解するのに役立つ多くの発見があったと説明する。



「叔母や叔父は祖父を尊敬していたので、逆に調べようとはしなかった」と貞満さんは話した。しかし、彼は、なぜ祖父が、南部撤退や、最後の一兵まで戦えという命令を下したのかを突き止めることが彼の探求だという。



最後にマジェフスキー館長は、摩文仁の司令本部の洞窟で発見された盃を貞満さんに手渡した。「この盃は、あなたのおじいさんが亡くなった洞窟から出たものだから、あなたにとってより大きな意味があるかもしれません 」



＊＊この記事は、米海兵隊太平洋基地発行の二ヶ国語雑誌「大きな輪」9月号に掲載される記事の一部を抜粋したものです。司令官の孫である貞満氏の心の葛藤、彼の新たな探求については誌面で詳しく紹介されています。

