MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Can Win a Share of $30,000 in Cash with Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes

DALLAS – MILITARY STAR® is helping service members and their families gather together for the holidays with the sixth-annual Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes.



Military shoppers who use their MILITARY STAR card twice at any exchange (in-store or online) and twice at any commissary from Sept. 1 through Sept. 28 will be automatically entered for a chance to win $5,000 in cash.



Six winners will be selected—one from each service branch (Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy and Space Force).



The Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes is sponsored by Sony. Purchases at Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard exchange stores, ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com, ShopCGX.com, mall vendors, Armed Forces Recreation Centers and Defense Commissary Agency stores qualify.



The MILITARY STAR card offers fair and flexible terms, including one low APR for everyone, regardless of credit score, and no annual, late or over-limit fees. Active-duty military members are eligible for additional benefits such as a 0%-interest Military Clothing plan for qualifying uniform basics and a reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments.



Additional benefits for MILITARY STAR cardmembers include:



• 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations.

• 10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

• Rewards program with unlimited 2% rewards earned on purchases. (Rewards exclude the Military Clothing Plan.)

• Free shipping on online orders.



MILITARY STAR card is accepted, including all exchanges, commissaries and online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com. Eligible active-duty service members, dependents, retirees, Department of Defense civilians, retirees and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can apply for a MILITARY STAR card.



For more information about the card, visit https://aafes.media/MilStarPA.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



