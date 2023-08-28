Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Can Win a Share of $30,000 in Cash with Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes

    MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Can Win a Share of $30,000 in Cash with Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    MILITARY STAR® is helping service members and their families gather together for the holidays with the sixth-annual Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 13:29
    Photo ID: 7993512
    VIRIN: 230828-D-D0482-1111
    Resolution: 1000x563
    Size: 127.62 KB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Can Win a Share of $30,000 in Cash with Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Can Win a Share of $30,000 in Cash with Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    sweepstakes
    military star
    shopmyexchange.com

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT