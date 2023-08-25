Hunter Army Airfield hosts Retiree Appreciation Day 2023

HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, Georgia – The installation hosted its 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day, where military retirees from around the Southeast gathered at Tominac Fitness Center to be a part of the event, Aug. 18.

Retiree Appreciation Day is an annual event for Army installations to demonstrate continuing appreciation for retired Soldiers past service and to foster their support for the Army, active-duty Soldiers, and their families.

“It is important for retired Soldiers to know they are appreciated and not forgotten,” said Anna Taylor, retirement services officer with Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison.

The RAD program updates retired Soldiers, surviving spouses, and their families on changes in their retirement benefits and entitlements, major Army programs and initiatives, and seeks to involve them in both local and national Army programs.

Guest speakers talked about military healthcare and benefits, general Army updates, pay, installation services, recruiting and more. Guest speakers included Pete Hoffman, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, Mark Overberg, director of Army Retirement Services, Patricia Ross, commissioner with Georgia Department of Veteran Services and Lila Quintiliani with Military Officers Association of America.

“The goal of the day is to ensure retired Soldiers and their families feel appreciated while being in an environment that will keep them up to date about their retirement benefits,” Taylor said. “This is completed by putting together subject matter experts, both as speakers and vendors, that retired Soldiers can talk with about their specific questions or concerns.”

After the information seminar, retirees visited 26 booths supported by local businesses, government organizations and installation services. These booths offered retirees additional opportunities to gather information and resources.

The installation Soldier for Life Center had a booth at the event, where the team greeted retirees with information on their range of services. Most notably, the Soldier for Life Center runs the Army’s Transition Assistance Program, where Soldiers learn skills needed before exiting the Army. Skills such as resume building, financial planning, entrepreneurship, navigating the federal jobs system, VA benefits and more.

“While mandatory for all current transitioning service members, retirees are welcome to attend our many classes to help reassert or refresh their knowledge base,” said Kenyatta Thomas, transition assistance program manager with Hunter Army Airfield garrison. “They’re still part of the family and we’re here for them”

With an estimated 19,000 veterans in the greater Savannah area, the services of Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield are essential to populations both on and off the installation. Installation services include, but are not limited to, hospitals, health clinics, pharmacy, shopping, grocery, religious, hunting, fishing, events, recreation rentals, bowling, restaurants, ID cards centers, administration assistance and golf.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 15:49 Story ID: 452186 Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hunter Army Airfield hosts Retiree Appreciation Day 2023, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.