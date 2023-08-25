Hunter Army Airfield hosts Retiree Appreciation Day 2023

Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield Retiree Appreciation Day was held at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, on Aug. 18. Over 200 retirees from around the Southeast gathered at Hunter's Tominac Fitness Center where they received updates on retirement services and programs.

