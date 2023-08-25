Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield Retiree Appreciation Day was held at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, on Aug. 18. Over 200 retirees from around the Southeast gathered at Hunter's Tominac Fitness Center where they received updates on retirement services and programs.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 15:48
|Photo ID:
|7990780
|VIRIN:
|230818-A-JB200-2706
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hunter Army Airfield hosts Retiree Appreciation Day 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by Christopher Rich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
