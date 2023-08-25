Hunter Army Airfield hosts Retiree Appreciation Day 2023

Pete Hoffman, Civilian Aid to the Secretary of the Army, presents Army updates and showcases new Army commercials to retirees during the Hunter Army Airfield Retiree Appreciation Day, Aug. 18. The RAD program updates retired Soldiers, surviving spouses, and their families on changes in their retirement benefits and entitlements, major Army programs and initiatives, and seeks to involve them in both local and national Army programs.

