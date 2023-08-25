Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hunter Army Airfield hosts Retiree Appreciation Day 2023 [Image 2 of 2]

    Hunter Army Airfield hosts Retiree Appreciation Day 2023

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Daniel Malta 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Pete Hoffman, Civilian Aid to the Secretary of the Army, presents Army updates and showcases new Army commercials to retirees during the Hunter Army Airfield Retiree Appreciation Day, Aug. 18. The RAD program updates retired Soldiers, surviving spouses, and their families on changes in their retirement benefits and entitlements, major Army programs and initiatives, and seeks to involve them in both local and national Army programs.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 15:49
    Photo ID: 7990781
    VIRIN: 230818-A-DM187-2891
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Hunter Army Airfield hosts Retiree Appreciation Day 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

