Military Sealift Command Hosts Women’s Equality Day Special Observance

Photo By Bill Mesta | 230824-N-OH262-1765 (NORFOLK, Va.)--The panel members for Military Sealift Command's...... read more read more Photo By Bill Mesta | 230824-N-OH262-1765 (NORFOLK, Va.)--The panel members for Military Sealift Command's Women's Equality Day Special Observance pose for a photo prior to the event, Aug. 24. Pictured from left to right: Shay Grant, MSC Fleet Communication Director, Cmdr. Terra Gray, MSC Senior Human Resources Military Advisor, Catrina Wright, MSC Assistant Counsel, Lana Williams, MSC Equal Employment Opportunity Counselor, Juanita Broennimann MSC Prepositioning, Sea Basing and Surge Sealift Program Manager, Angela Waller, MSC Project Manager and Andrea Orlowski, MSC Senior Analyst and Commander's Action Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Bill Mesta) see less | View Image Page

NOROLK, Va. (August 24, 2023)—Service members and civilian teammates assigned to Military Sealift Command gathered on Naval Station Norfolk for a special observance held in honor of Women’s Equality Day, Aug. 24.



Women’s Equality Day, August 26, is a time to acknowledge the importance of the Women’s Suffrage Movement and its impact on the ratification of the 19th Amendment of the United States Constitution. It is also a time to raise awareness to challenges that may adversely affect the careers and advancement of women.



“On Women’s Equality Day, we commemorate the struggle of women to gain the right to vote,” Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christina Flores, the Mistress of Ceremonies for the event stated. “The movement for women’s rights was launched on a national level in 1848, at what is now known as the Seneca Falls Convention, which was originally advertised as a ‘Women’s Rights Convention’.”



“Voting rights advocates Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott, also known as ‘Suffragists, along with Susan B. Anthony and other activists formed organizations that raised public awareness and lobbied the government to grant voting rights to women; making the right to vote a centerpiece of the women’s rights movement,” Flores added.



At the turn of the century, suffragists fell into two groups: the club movement and the settlement house movement.



“It would take 72 years after the Suffrage movement began for these groups to emerge victorious with the ratification of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, on Aug. 18, 1920, which prohibited any U.S. citizen from being denied the right to vote based on sex,” Flores stated.



The theme for this year’s Women’s Equality Day Special Observance was ‘Continuing to Make History.’



The special observance featured a panel of women assigned to MSC made up of Shay Grant, MSC Fleet Communication Director, Angela Waller MSC Project Manager, Cmdr. Terra Gray, Senior Human Resources Military Advisor, Catrina Wright, MSC Assistant Counsel, Juanita Broennimann, of MSC Prepositioning and Seabasing, Andrea Orlowski, MSC Senior Analyst, Commanders Action Group and moderated by Lana Williams, Equal Employment Opportunity Counselor, who addressed the audience and fielded questions.



The panel offered advice to the audience which included setting your goals high and ‘swinging for the fences’ to achieve your goals, always believe in your professional and personal self-worth, be excellent at everything you do and instill a healthy personal life-work balance.



When asked ‘what advice would you give your younger self' Broennimann offered, “Find what you like and do ‘the thing;’ whatever that thing is. Don’t let other people’s opinions about whether or not you are the best candidate for job (sway your resolve).



“Being open to the opportunities that come to you is going is going to make you succeed,” she concluded.



“Today as we celebrate the passage of the 19th Amendment, we are reminded we all have the opportunity, and the responsibility, to create a society that gives both men and women an equal voice,” according to the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute.