230824-N-OH262-1765 (NORFOLK, Va.)--The panel members for Military Sealift Command's Women's Equality Day Special Observance pose for a photo prior to the event, Aug. 24. Pictured from left to right: Shay Grant, MSC Fleet Communication Director, Cmdr. Terra Gray, MSC Senior Human Resources Military Advisor, Catrina Wright, MSC Assistant Counsel, Lana Williams, MSC Equal Employment Opportunity Counselor, Juanita Broennimann MSC Prepositioning, Sea Basing and Surge Sealift Program Manager, Angela Waller, MSC Project Manager and Andrea Orlowski, MSC Senior Analyst and Commander's Action Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Bill Mesta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 12:44 Photo ID: 7990337 VIRIN: 230824-N-OH262-1765 Resolution: 4888x3492 Size: 7.54 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Sealift Command Hosts Women’s Equality Day Special Observance, by Bill Mesta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.