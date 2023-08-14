230824-N-OH262-1765 (NORFOLK, Va.)--The panel members for Military Sealift Command's Women's Equality Day Special Observance pose for a photo prior to the event, Aug. 24. Pictured from left to right: Shay Grant, MSC Fleet Communication Director, Cmdr. Terra Gray, MSC Senior Human Resources Military Advisor, Catrina Wright, MSC Assistant Counsel, Lana Williams, MSC Equal Employment Opportunity Counselor, Juanita Broennimann MSC Prepositioning, Sea Basing and Surge Sealift Program Manager, Angela Waller, MSC Project Manager and Andrea Orlowski, MSC Senior Analyst and Commander's Action Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Bill Mesta)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 12:44
|Photo ID:
|7990337
|VIRIN:
|230824-N-OH262-1765
|Resolution:
|4888x3492
|Size:
|7.54 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Military Sealift Command Hosts Women's Equality Day Special Observance
