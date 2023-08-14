133rd Airlift Wing’s C-130 Hercules and Airmen Depart for Deployment

ST. PAUL, Minn. – More than 125 U.S. Air Force Airmen, along with C-130 Hercules from the Minnesota National Guard’s 133rd Airlift Wing, will deploy to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility this week.



“It’s exciting to head off and perform our federal mission,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon Moore, Commander of the 109th Airlift Squadron. “We have flyers, maintainers, and support staff that have trained for almost a year now to prepare themselves for the deployment. We spent countless hours flying, preparing aircraft, and completing ground training. To be able to put those skills to use flying real-world missions is gratifying. To become a part of the 109th Airlift Squadron’s long and storied history stretching back over a hundred years is extremely rewarding.”



The primary mission of the C-130 Hercules is to transport cargo and personnel, which is what the Airmen will be responsible for overseas.



The 133rd Airlift Wing has a proud heritage as part of the Minnesota National Guard. It was the first federally recognized aviation squadron in the United States. The 133rd Airlift Wing celebrated their 100th year in January 2021.



About the Minnesota National Guard

