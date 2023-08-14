Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    133rd Airlift Wing’s C-130 Hercules and Airmen Depart for Deployment

    133rd Airlift Wing’s C-130 Hercules and Airmen Depart for Deployment

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren | U.S. Air Force Airmen along with C-130 Hercules from the 133rd Airlift Wing depart...... read more read more

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    133rd Airlift Wing

    ST. PAUL, Minn. – More than 125 U.S. Air Force Airmen, along with C-130 Hercules from the Minnesota National Guard’s 133rd Airlift Wing, will deploy to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility this week.

    “It’s exciting to head off and perform our federal mission,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon Moore, Commander of the 109th Airlift Squadron. “We have flyers, maintainers, and support staff that have trained for almost a year now to prepare themselves for the deployment. We spent countless hours flying, preparing aircraft, and completing ground training. To be able to put those skills to use flying real-world missions is gratifying. To become a part of the 109th Airlift Squadron’s long and storied history stretching back over a hundred years is extremely rewarding.”

    The primary mission of the C-130 Hercules is to transport cargo and personnel, which is what the Airmen will be responsible for overseas.

    The 133rd Airlift Wing has a proud heritage as part of the Minnesota National Guard. It was the first federally recognized aviation squadron in the United States. The 133rd Airlift Wing celebrated their 100th year in January 2021.

    - About the Minnesota National Guard -
    Established in 1856 and headquartered in St. Paul, the Minnesota National Guard has more than 13,000 Soldiers and Airmen who serve in 58 communities across the state. The Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen of the Minnesota National Guard are ‘Always Ready’ to fight the nation’s wars, protect the country, respond to state emergencies, and contribute to local communities. For more information about the Minnesota National Guard, visit https://MinnesotaNationalGuard.ng.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 10:44
    Story ID: 452054
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 133rd Airlift Wing’s C-130 Hercules and Airmen Depart for Deployment, by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    133rd Airlift Wing’s C-130 Hercules and Airmen Depart for Deployment
    133rd Airlift Wing’s C-130 Hercules and Airmen Depart for Deployment
    133rd Airlift Wing’s C-130 Hercules and Airmen Depart for Deployment
    133rd Airlift Wing’s C-130 Hercules and Airmen Depart for Deployment
    133rd Airlift Wing’s C-130 Hercules and Airmen Depart for Deployment
    133rd Airlift Wing’s C-130 Hercules and Airmen Depart for Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133 Airlift Wing
    Deployment departure

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT