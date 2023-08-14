133rd Airlift Wing’s C-130 Hercules and Airmen Depart for Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen along with C-130 Hercules from the 133rd Airlift Wing depart Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport for a deployment on Aug. 23, 2023. The Airmen are heading to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility, where they will transport cargo and personnel.

(U.S. Air National Guar video by Amy M. Lovgren)