U.S. Air Force Airmen along with C-130 Hercules from the 133rd Airlift Wing depart Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport for a deployment on Aug. 23, 2023. The Airmen are heading to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility, where they will transport cargo and personnel.
(U.S. Air National Guar video by Amy M. Lovgren)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 10:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894871
|VIRIN:
|230823-Z-LY731-3000
|Filename:
|DOD_109846551
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 133rd Airlift Wing’s C-130 Hercules and Airmen Depart for Deployment, by TSgt Amy Lovgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
133rd Airlift Wing’s C-130 Hercules and Airmen Depart for Deployment
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT