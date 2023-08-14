Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    133rd Airlift Wing’s C-130 Hercules and Airmen Depart for Deployment

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    133rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen along with C-130 Hercules from the 133rd Airlift Wing depart Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport for a deployment on Aug. 23, 2023. The Airmen are heading to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility, where they will transport cargo and personnel.
    (U.S. Air National Guar video by Amy M. Lovgren)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 10:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894871
    VIRIN: 230823-Z-LY731-3000
    Filename: DOD_109846551
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 

    133rd Airlift Wing&rsquo;s C-130 Hercules and Airmen Depart for Deployment

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133 Airlift Wing
    Deployment departure

