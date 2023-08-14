Dale Hollow Dam Road closing for scheduled maintenance

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Dale Hollow Dam Road is...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Dale Hollow Dam Road is closing to all traffic across the dam 8 a.m. Wednesday Sept. 20, 2023, for a scheduled inspection. (USACE Photo by Sondra Carmen) see less | View Image Page

CELINA, Tenn. (Aug. 14, 2023) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Dale Hollow Dam Road is closing to all traffic across the dam 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, for inspection of the bridge and roadway. The duration of closure is expected to last only one day.



“The road closure allows personnel the ability to inspect the area without hinderance due to vehicle traffic,” said Stanley Carter, Dale Hollow Dam Powerhouse superintendent.



Pedestrians and bicycle traffic are also not allowed across the dam. The closure provides for the safety of employees while making room for the equipment utilized during the inspection.



During the closure, barriers are being placed at the intersection of Walker Ridge Road and Will Terry Road near the south end of the dam, and another at the Dale Hollow Dam Road/cut through road intersection at the north end of the dam.



The public can call the Dale Hollow Dam Powerhouse Office at (931) 243-3135 for more information.



