Defeated Creek restroom and picnic area closing for upgrades

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Dale Hollow Dam Road is closing to all traffic across the dam 8 a.m. Wednesday Sept. 20, 2023, for a scheduled inspection. (USACE Photo by Sondra Carmen)
Dale Hollow Dam Road closing for scheduled maintenance
