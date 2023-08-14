The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Dale Hollow Dam Road is closing to all traffic across the dam 8 a.m. Wednesday Sept. 20, 2023, for a scheduled inspection. (USACE Photo by Sondra Carmen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.14.2023 15:26 Photo ID: 7970539 VIRIN: 230811-A-A1409-1026 Resolution: 800x450 Size: 159.67 KB Location: CELINA, TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defeated Creek restroom and picnic area closing for upgrades, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.