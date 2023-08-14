Defeated Creek restroom and picnic area closing for upgrades

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the beach restroom and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the beach restroom and picnic area within the Defeated Creek Recreation Area is closing Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, for removal and replacement of the existing restroom facility at the beach. (USACE Photo by Ashley Webster) see less | View Image Page

DEFEATED, Tenn. (Aug 14, 2023) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the beach restroom and picnic area within the Defeated Creek Recreation Area is closing Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, for removal and replacement of the existing restroom facility at the beach.



The remaining amenities, beach and boat ramp, in the immediate area will remain open. Visitors that wish to visit the area will have access to the restrooms adjacent to the two shelters within the recreation area through Oct. 31.



For more information about the closure or concerns, please call the Resource Manager’s Office at 615-735-1034.



