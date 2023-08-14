Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defeated Creek restroom and picnic area closing for upgrades

    Defeated Creek restroom and picnic area closing for upgrades

    Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the beach restroom and...... read more read more

    DEFEATED, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Story by Bill Peoples 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    DEFEATED, Tenn. (Aug 14, 2023) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the beach restroom and picnic area within the Defeated Creek Recreation Area is closing Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, for removal and replacement of the existing restroom facility at the beach.

    The remaining amenities, beach and boat ramp, in the immediate area will remain open. Visitors that wish to visit the area will have access to the restrooms adjacent to the two shelters within the recreation area through Oct. 31.

    For more information about the closure or concerns, please call the Resource Manager’s Office at 615-735-1034.

    The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can follow Cordell Hull Lake on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/cordellhulllake. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 15:23
    Story ID: 451352
    Location: DEFEATED, TN, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defeated Creek restroom and picnic area closing for upgrades, by Bill Peoples, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Defeated Creek restroom and picnic area closing for upgrades

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Tennessee
    Corps of Engineers
    Cordell Hull Lake
    Defeated Creek Recreation Area
    Defeated

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT