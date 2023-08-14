The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the beach restroom and picnic area within the Defeated Creek Recreation Area is closing Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, for removal and replacement of the existing restroom facility at the beach. (USACE Photo by Ashley Webster)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 15:23
|Photo ID:
|7970517
|VIRIN:
|230808-A-A1409-1027
|Resolution:
|4032x2268
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|DEFEATED, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Defeated Creek restroom and picnic area closing for upgrades
