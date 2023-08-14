Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defeated Creek restroom and picnic area closing for upgrades

    Defeated Creek restroom and picnic area closing for upgrades

    DEFEATED, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the beach restroom and picnic area within the Defeated Creek Recreation Area is closing Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, for removal and replacement of the existing restroom facility at the beach. (USACE Photo by Ashley Webster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 15:23
    Photo ID: 7970517
    VIRIN: 230808-A-A1409-1027
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: DEFEATED, TN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defeated Creek restroom and picnic area closing for upgrades, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Defeated Creek restroom and picnic area closing for upgrades

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Recreation
    Tennessee
    Corps of Engineers
    Cordell Hull Lake
    Defeated Creek Recreation Area

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT