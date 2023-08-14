Defeated Creek restroom and picnic area closing for upgrades

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the beach restroom and picnic area within the Defeated Creek Recreation Area is closing Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, for removal and replacement of the existing restroom facility at the beach. (USACE Photo by Ashley Webster)

